Windy Wednesday morning

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The storm system came through Laredo and just left.

On Wednesday, we will start in the 60s and see a high of about 89 degrees.

Things will start to cool down into the 50s overnight, which will give us a nice warm day in the low-80s on Thursday.

This will give us a few nice days in the 80s but don’t get used to it, we are going to bounce back to the 90s by the weekend.

By next week, expect those dreaded triple digit temperatures that we have been holding off on since the start of spring.

Keep in mind we are about a month away from Laredo’s start to summer.

UPDATE: Police have a person of interest in shots fired/accident on Highway 83
Family of Laredo's 6th homicide victim speaks
UISD to open substitute teacher positions in May
Throwback to the 80s
Windy Wednesday