Wreaths Across America looking for local donations/volunteers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A national group that lays wreaths to millions of veteran burial plots across the country is now in Laredo.

This year, the City of Laredo Cemetery and the Calvary Catholic Cemetery is now officially part of the 2022 National Wreaths Across America Day. The mission is to honor our fallen heroes.

The coordinator of the local chapter, Lynnette Mead, was on the KGNS Digital News Desk on Wednesday, April 6, asking the community to join the event happening later in 2022. “What I would love is for everyone to sponsor a wreath, they are $15. If you go into the website, you will see three groups. You will see Border Patriots, you will see Mimi & Friends and Laredo Harley. If you buy two wreaths, you will get one for free credited to us. Of course, I do need a lot of volunteers for that day.”

The ceremony will be held on December 17 at 10 a.m. and the wreath laying ceremony at 11 a.m.

Below is the full KGNS Digital News Desk interview:

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.