Backwoods road to serve as another avenue from south to north Laredo

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A road project that’s about to wrap up could help improve the flow of traffic for not only north Laredo but the rest of the city as well.

The Backwoods road on Shiloh is now complete; however there are a few finishing touches the private developers need to work on.

While small, Councilmember Marte Martinez says it’s got a bigger role because it will allow for what he calls a “North-south connection other than McPherson and the Loop.

Dr. Martinez says they have been trying to increase the parallel connections to help better unify the city for motorists.

Councilman Martinez says, “We have Springfield, that’s on the horizon, and that’s being worked on. We’ll have McPherson, we’ll have Plantation east, and we’ll have the Loop.”

The doctor goes on to say with these new avenues it will help Laredoans find alternate routes of travel and alleviate congestion on roads that see a lot of traffic.

Martinez also says they’ve heard of the complaints about McPherson and that they’re working on the right turn lanes by that street and Shiloh.

