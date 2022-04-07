Border Patrol agents foil human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over three dozen undocumented immigrants were caught near Laredo College Tuesday morning.

Border Patrol agents set up surveillance near the Rio Grande where they spotted several people attempting to conceal themselves by entering a manhole.

A total of 37 undocumetned immigrants were arrested and taken into custody.

The agency says it remains watchful and vigilant in their work to secure the border and safeguard its communities.

