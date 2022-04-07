Advertisement

City to hold mobile health clinic at Independence Hills Park

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting residents to take advantage of its free health clinic.

Residents will be able to be screened for blood pressure, glucose as well as other medical exams.

They will also be providing flu and covid-19 vaccines as well as boosters to those who are eligible.

There will also be a free Zumba class, and free prizes.

This is geared for residents who may not have access to health services.

The clinic will take place on Thursday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Independence Hills Park.

