Advertisement

Google rolls out feature that lets you search using images

On Thursday, Google unveiled a new search option that allows you to combine text and images in...
On Thursday, Google unveiled a new search option that allows you to combine text and images in a single question.(Google via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Google just rolled out a new feature to make it easier for users to search for things that are hard to describe.

On Thursday, the company unveiled a new search option that allows you to combine text and images in a single question.

For example, you can take a picture of a couch, upload it along with the word “chair,” and you’ll be able to find ones that are similar.

A Google executive says the multi-search feature is experimental for now.

It’s available for U.S. users with the lens feature on Google’s mobile app.

At the moment, it’s expected to be used for shopping-related searches.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney asking for public’s help regarding fatal head-on collision on Loop 20
Attorney asking for public’s help regarding fatal head-on collision on Loop 20
UPDATE: Police have a person of interest in shots fired/accident on Highway 83
UPDATE: Police have a person of interest in shots fired/accident on Highway 83
Shiloh-Backwoods to offer new avenue of travel
Backwoods road to serve as another avenue from south to north Laredo
Dashcam video shows car chase in south Laredo
Dashcam video shows car chase in south Laredo
31-year-old Yanira Lizette Vasquez
Woman caught trying to smuggle drugs into Webb County Jail

Latest News

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at U.S. Senate confirmation hearing.
Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress’ partisan path
Eleven people were injured in a “major collision” Friday night in Austin, Texas, involving...
Vehicle collides with food truck in Austin, Texas; 11 hurt
Governor Abbot wishes to send migrants to Washington D.C. in may
Governor Abbott directs DPS to enhance vehicle border inspections
A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
GRAPHIC: Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station
Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to...
Police: Teen dies after boys shoot at each other while wearing body armor