Help put an end to animal abuse!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Every year roughly ten million animals die in the U.S from animal abuse.

In observance of Animal Cruelty Prevention Month, many organizations are teaming up to raise awareness on the issue.

Apple Jacks is one of the many dogs that live in a shelter.

Just like Apple Jacks, there are many dogs that live in a shelter for a number of reasons.

Cynthia Gutierrez with the Laredo Animal Protective Society says they get a lot of these cases on a daily basis.

Cynthia says they got cases where boxes of puppies or kittens are thrown by a dumpster and the pets are left to fend for themselves.

She says they get cases of dogs getting hit by a car or that they were tied up and they have gashes on their neck.

Gutierrez says that when these animals get to the shelter it’s hard for them to trust people again.

It may to a while, but Cynthia says they will start to trust someone who show

The month of April is dedicated to the prevention of cruelty to animals.

Recent research shows that 65 percent of abused animals are dogs.

Worldwide 115 million animals suffer from experiments done on them and 97 percent of animals get killed or tortured every year are farm animals.

LAPS says it’s important for the community to speak out about these harmful acts being done to animals in our community.

The City of Laredo has 60 animal and foul ordinances ranging from protecting animals and pets to cruelty and or neglect of animals.

If you witness an animal that could be suffering from abuse, Gutierrez says you can call crime stoppers at 727-8477 and all calls will remain anonymous.

People committing these acts can face a fine and even jail time.

In addition, Crime Stoppers is holding a rescue pet selfie contest to spread the prevention of animal cruelty in town.

They say rescuing an animal can help combat animal cruelty, neglect, and abuse.

