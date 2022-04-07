Advertisement

Hospitals getting help covering costs for uninsured patients

By Jerry Garza
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local hospitals will soon be getting some much-needed help to cover the cost of caring for people without insurance. A state program that’s been in place for almost ten years now allows the county to assess a fee to local hospitals.

That money is then used to access extra funds from federal government Medicaid funds to offset the cost of caring for people who don’t have without insurance.

County officials say this will help hospitals provide care to those who otherwise couldn’t afford it.

Nora Prado-Penaloza says right now hospitals are not allowed to turn away patients for lack of insurance, so this health care funding district and the local provider participation fund helps hospitals receive supplemental payment programs to help offset the losses that they have from providing services to the low income and uninsured.

The fee is only charged to local hospitals and should not be passed through to patients.

County officials say over the past several years, the amount has increase from one percent to three percent.

