Laredo District baseball races heating up

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With high school students off the fields for the week thanks to STAAR testing, we are taking a look at how the playoff picture is shaping up.

In District 30-6A it’s a muddled-up mess with every team having played six games and the top five all being within two games of each other.

Coming into the year it was believed that Alexander and Eagle Pass might stand out above the rest and while they are one and two in the district, those wins have not been easy.

It’s setting up to be a race to the finish for all six teams as no one should be counted out of the playoffs.

The Eagles are in the top spot but they just took their first district loss at the hands of Del Rio; meanwhile, Alexander is also coming off a loss in their last district game to United.

And then you have the four all bunched up with matching three and three marks.

Meanwhile in District 30-5A there is a clear team at the top but then after that all five of the teams are in the fight for one of the four spots with Martin sitting in a tie for second at two and two, the Toros just one game back.

Our teams will get back on the diamond on Friday as the playoff push heats up in a big way over the next few weeks.

