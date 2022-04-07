Advertisement

Laredo District baseball races heating up

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With high school students off the fields for the week thanks to STAAR testing, we are taking a look at how the playoff picture is shaping up.

In District 30-6A it’s a muddled-up mess with every team having played six games and the top five all being within two games of each other.

Coming into the year it was believed that Alexander and Eagle Pass might stand out above the rest and while they are one and two in the district, those wins have not been easy.

It’s setting up to be a race to the finish for all six teams as no one should be counted out of the playoffs.

The Eagles are in the top spot but they just took their first district loss at the hands of Del Rio; meanwhile, Alexander is also coming off a loss in their last district game to United.

And then you have the four all bunched up with matching three and three marks.

Meanwhile in District 30-5A there is a clear team at the top but then after that all five of the teams are in the fight for one of the four spots with Martin sitting in a tie for second at two and two, the Toros just one game back.

Our teams will get back on the diamond on Friday as the playoff push heats up in a big way over the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Attorney asking for public’s help regarding fatal head-on collision on Loop 20
Attorney asking for public’s help regarding fatal head-on collision on Loop 20
UPDATE: Police have a person of interest in shots fired/accident on Highway 83
UPDATE: Police have a person of interest in shots fired/accident on Highway 83
Shiloh-Backwoods to offer new avenue of travel
Backwoods road to serve as another avenue from south to north Laredo
Dashcam video shows car chase in south Laredo
Dashcam video shows car chase in south Laredo
31-year-old Yanira Lizette Vasquez
Woman caught trying to smuggle drugs into Webb County Jail

Latest News

Governor Abbot wishes to send migrants to Washington D.C. in may
Governor Abbott directs DPS to enhance vehicle border inspections
Governor Abbot wishes to send migrants to Washington D.C. in may
Governor Abbot wishes to send migrants to Washington D.C. in may
$2M Available for Homeowner in Webb and Zapata County
Neighborworks gets $2M for homeowners in Webb and Zapata County
voz de ninos
Organization raising awareness for children abuse
$2M Available for Homeowner in Webb and Zapata County
$2M Available for Homeowners in Zapata and Webb County