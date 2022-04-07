Laredo Fire Department to host Covid-19 vaccine booster drive

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In an effort to prevent the spread of covid-19 in the Laredo community the Laredo Fire Department will be hosting a vaccine clinic.

Fire officials will be administering covid-19 booster shots today by the National Guard from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Fire Department Administration Building 616 E. Del Mar.

This is to allow certain immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 who received an initial booster dose at least four months ago to be eligible for another booster to increase their protection against severe disease from COVID-19.

