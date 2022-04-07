Advertisement

Laredo Police searching for man accused of burglary

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man who allegedly burgled a vehicle.

The incident happened on March 27 at the 2300 block of E. Stewart.

According to Laredo Police, the man allegedly broke the window, and stole a purse and a cellphone from the car.

If you have any information on the man’s whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

