Laredo Police searching for man accused of burglary
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man who allegedly burgled a vehicle.
The incident happened on March 27 at the 2300 block of E. Stewart.
According to Laredo Police, the man allegedly broke the window, and stole a purse and a cellphone from the car.
If you have any information on the man’s whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.
For more headlines. click here.