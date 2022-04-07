Advertisement

Laredo man wanted for theft of property

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local man is this week’s most wanted person for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of electronics from a local retail store.

The Laredo Police Department is actively searching for Carlos Carillo,38, for Theft of Property. Carillo’s case stems from two alleged incidents of theft at a Laredo Target store last month.

Reports say police were told by Loss Prevention Officers that Carillo had allegedly stolen over $500 worth of electronics on two different occasions.

According to LPD, Carillo was seen on surveillance video removing the anti-theft devices from the electronics by the women’s legwear department and then walked out of the store with the items.

Carillo was last seen in a dark Nissan Altima.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you’re asked to contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at (956) 727-TIPS.

