Texas A&M University Colonias hosting COVID-19 vaccination drive

By Alex Cano
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Texas A&M University Colonias program is hosting a vaccine drive thru.

If you still haven’t gotten your COVID vaccine, the program will be administering them on Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10. The clinic will take place at the Lilia and Lupe Martinez Education and Nutrition Center, located on the 8100 block of Highway 359.

The vaccines will be available for children, ages 5 and up.

