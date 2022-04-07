Tecos use walks to plate three in the third inning

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Tecos finished off a quick two game series with Monclova and former Alexander Bulldog Sergio Macias getting the start at second base getting his team out in the first inning.

This one would be one nothing going to the bottom of the third as Los dos Laredos trying to pick up their first hit of the night, they wouldn’t find it in the frame but they do get on the board with three runs thanks to a bunch of walks.

This was the last game for the Tecos here at home against Mexican league foes until the regular season gets underway at the end of the month, but they will take on a squad of law enforcement officers twice including Friday with the first pitch set for seven.

