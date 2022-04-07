Advertisement

Throwing it back to the 80s!

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We’re finally going to be getting a break from the heat, but it won’t last long!

On Thursday we’ll start out in the 50s and see a high of 84 degrees giving us a nice break from the 90s.

This cool air mass will continue into Friday, we are looking at a high of 86 with lows in the 50s.

Then on Saturday things will start to heat up, putting us at 89 degrees.

After Saturday, the heat is on, giving us a high of 96 degrees on Sunday.

This will kick off a week of nothing but hot, humid and sunny conditions.

Keep in mind summer is still a couple of months away, but this is a preview of what we can expect.

