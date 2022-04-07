UISD Hosts Anti-Gang Poster Contest

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In an effort to share an anti-violence message United ISD is hosting an anti-gang poster contest.

Entries from middle and high school students began to pour in for the contest this January up until the beginning of this month.

The poster with the best message and artwork has a chance to be put up on display.

The winners for each category will be announced on Thursday by teachers and they will be announced during a ceremony in May.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.