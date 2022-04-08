Advertisement

Agents help rescue man at Falcon Lake

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents help rescue a man from the lake in Zapata earlier this week.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon when agents with the Laredo Marine Unit were patrolling Falcon Lake and saw a canoe that was submerged with a man struggling to hold on.

Due to the high winds, he had been unable to get back into his canoe.

Without hesitation, agents helped the man and pulled him out of the water.

He was medically evaluated and transported back to the boat ramp.

