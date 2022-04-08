Advertisement

Betty White’s personal possessions to go up for auction

Betty White's Hollywood items are to go up for auction in the fall at Julien's Auctions. (Courtesy: Julien's Auctions)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans of the famous actress Betty White will have a chance to own several keepsakes from her lustrous career as the first lady of television.

Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, California, is putting 1,500 of her treasured possessions on the auction block this fall.

The items include everything from her award show gowns to her jewelry, home furnishings and even her “Golden Girls” director’s chair.

The collection also includes certificates for her 21 Emmy nominations and rare photos of her personal life and work on behalf of animal rights.

With all the memorabilia spanning White’s eight-decade career in entertainment, the auction is scheduled to take three days starting Sept. 23.

Fans will also be able to make their bids remotely, according to Julien’s Auctions.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney asking for public’s help regarding fatal head-on collision on Loop 20
Attorney asking for public’s help regarding fatal head-on collision on Loop 20
UPDATE: Police have a person of interest in shots fired/accident on Highway 83
UPDATE: Police have a person of interest in shots fired/accident on Highway 83
Shiloh-Backwoods to offer new avenue of travel
Backwoods road to serve as another avenue from south to north Laredo
Dashcam video shows car chase in south Laredo
Dashcam video shows car chase in south Laredo
Family of Laredo’s 6th homicide victim speaks
Family of Laredo’s 6th homicide victim speaks

Latest News

$2M Available for Homeowner in Webb and Zapata County
Neighborworks gets $2M for homeowners in Webb and Zapata County
voz de ninos
Organization raising awareness for children abuse
$2M Available for Homeowner in Webb and Zapata County
$2M Available for Homeowners in Zapata and Webb County
LISD kicks off Week of the Young Child
LISD kicks off Week of the Young Child
voz de ninos
Voz de ninos C.A.S.A