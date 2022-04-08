Advertisement

FAA seeks biggest fines yet against 2 unruly passengers

FILE - Travelers move through Salt Lake City International Airport on Aug. 17, 2021, in Salt...
FILE - Travelers move through Salt Lake City International Airport on Aug. 17, 2021, in Salt Lake City. The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday, April 8, 2022, that it's seeking record civil fines against two passengers who assaulted other people on flights last summer.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The price is going up for disrupting airline flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that it’s seeking record civil fines against two passengers who assaulted other people on flights last summer.

In one case, a woman tried to open a cabin door, then headbutted and spit at crew members and passengers after she was placed in flexible handcuffs. The FAA is seeking a $81,950 fine.

In the second case, the FAA is proposing a $77,272 fine against a woman who tried to open a cabin door during a flight and bit another passenger repeatedly before she was restrained by crew members.

The FAA isn’t identifying the people.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney asking for public’s help regarding fatal head-on collision on Loop 20
Attorney asking for public’s help regarding fatal head-on collision on Loop 20
UPDATE: Police have a person of interest in shots fired/accident on Highway 83
UPDATE: Police have a person of interest in shots fired/accident on Highway 83
Shiloh-Backwoods to offer new avenue of travel
Backwoods road to serve as another avenue from south to north Laredo
Dashcam video shows car chase in south Laredo
Dashcam video shows car chase in south Laredo
Family of Laredo’s 6th homicide victim speaks
Family of Laredo’s 6th homicide victim speaks

Latest News

$2M Available for Homeowner in Webb and Zapata County
Neighborworks gets $2M for homeowners in Webb and Zapata County
voz de ninos
Organization raising awareness for children abuse
$2M Available for Homeowner in Webb and Zapata County
$2M Available for Homeowners in Zapata and Webb County
LISD kicks off Week of the Young Child
LISD kicks off Week of the Young Child
voz de ninos
Voz de ninos C.A.S.A