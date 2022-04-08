Advertisement

Help fight cancer by joining the Relay for Life!

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) -An annual event that seeks to promote the celebration of life is taking place later this month and organizers are reminding residents to gather a team for the cause.

After two years of postponements and modifications, the Relay for Life event is back to formula, and they are inviting residents of all ages to take part in an effort to tackle cancer.

Cancer survivors and those who are currently fighting are invited to a relay where we remember the lives that we have lost due to cancer.

Before the coronavirus, the event would bring roughly 80 teams together to raise money for the cause, but now this year they are having some difficulties getting the word out.

If you would like to get a team together and get involved, you can call 956-286-6955 and go to relayforlife.org.

The event will take place on April 22 at 6 p.m.

All of the proceeds go to help fund cancer research.

