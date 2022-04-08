Advertisement

Life expectancy continues to drop in US since start of pandemic, study finds

Researchers found in 2021 life expectancy fell nearly half a year to 76.6 years.
Researchers found in 2021 life expectancy fell nearly half a year to 76.6 years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A recent study found that life expectancy in the U.S. has continued to drop since the start of the pandemic.

Researchers from the University of Colorado and the Urban Institute analyzed data from several statistical agencies and found that in 2021 life expectancy fell nearly half a year to 76.6 years.

Previously, a similar study found life expectancy dipped by almost two years in 2020.

In the decade before the coronavirus pandemic, life expectancy overall didn’t change much. But more than 900,000 Americans have died from COVID in the past two years.

Researchers from this most recent study also found life expectancy is more than five years less in the U.S. compared to other similar nations.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney asking for public’s help regarding fatal head-on collision on Loop 20
Attorney asking for public’s help regarding fatal head-on collision on Loop 20
UPDATE: Police have a person of interest in shots fired/accident on Highway 83
UPDATE: Police have a person of interest in shots fired/accident on Highway 83
Shiloh-Backwoods to offer new avenue of travel
Backwoods road to serve as another avenue from south to north Laredo
Dashcam video shows car chase in south Laredo
Dashcam video shows car chase in south Laredo
Family of Laredo’s 6th homicide victim speaks
Family of Laredo’s 6th homicide victim speaks

Latest News

$2M Available for Homeowner in Webb and Zapata County
Neighborworks gets $2M for homeowners in Webb and Zapata County
voz de ninos
Organization raising awareness for children abuse
$2M Available for Homeowner in Webb and Zapata County
$2M Available for Homeowners in Zapata and Webb County
LISD kicks off Week of the Young Child
LISD kicks off Week of the Young Child
voz de ninos
Voz de ninos C.A.S.A