LISD kicks off Week of the Young Child

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local school district is taking part in a national campaign to celebrate our youngest learners.

On Friday, April 8, the Laredo Independent School District kicked off its festivities for Week of the Young Child with its All-Star Kids Field Day. Young students celebrated at Shirley Field and were treated to some games, treats and fun.

The district says the day is meant to encourage kids to stay in school and get involved in their community by taking a break from the books and the tests. ”Our young children have dreams and we are investing in them when we work with them and when we participate with them and also, it’s telling parents that we are partners and that’s what’s important,” says the district’s superintendent, Sylvia Rios.

In-person activities for this event were put on hold for two years because of COVID-19. Although Friday, April 8, is the proclamation of Week of the Young Child, it’s just a special sneak peek of what’s to come next week.

