Mercardito Fest taking place this weekend

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are looking for some good food, folks and fun this weekend, a local business is hosting a little market for the whole community to enjoy.

Every so often, the owners of Bolillos café organizes a special market where local vendors can set up shop and sell their own art, foods and crafts.

There’s also live music and entertainment for the whole community.

It all takes place Saturday, April 9 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Bolillos Café & Lolita’s Bistro is located at 6950 McPherson.

It’s free and open to the public.

