Governor Abbott directs DPS to enhance vehicle border inspections

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott announced more border security measures after the Biden administration says it will end Title 42 in May.

Abbott stated the State will bus migrants to Washington D.C., and The Texas Department of Public Safety will enhance safety inspections on trailers as they cross points of entry into Texas. These State-conducted inspections would be performed in addition to inspections already performed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A spokesperson for DPS, Erik Estrada said starting Friday, April 8th, DPS will be stationed at the Laredo Colombia Solidarity International Bridge to

However, Pete Saenz, the City of Laredo Mayor says Abbott’s plan might affect the City, State, and even the whole country’s economy.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (TX-28) said Abbot’s decision will take time and money that the country doesn’t have the need to spend.

