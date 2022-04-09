Advertisement

Neighborworks gets $2M for homeowners in Webb and Zapata County

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Neighborworks Laredo received two million dollars in Federal Funds to be used on houses in Webb and Zapata County.

This money will be used on at least 100 houses to make them more energy efficient.

Another way the funds can be used is to make qualified- homes more accessible, with ramps or shower bars.

Neighbor works officials asked those interested to call their office at (956) 712-9100, to be placed on a list that will guarantee you will be considered for the program.

Residents will need to provide their name, address, and phone number.

Homes will be assessed at a future date to verify the home improvements asked by the homeowner qualify for the program.

