Organization raising awareness for children abuse

April is known as child abuse prevention month. According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, it reports there were over 33 thousand victims of child abuse or neglect for the month of February of this year.

Sarah Cantu is the executive director of Voz de Niño. The organization is also known as C.A.S.A which stands for court-appointed special advocates, it partners volunteers with abuse and neglected children who need may need an guidance from an adult. Once a child ‘s case is handed over to vox de niños Cantu says more than likely that child has already experienced substantial abuse and have been placed in the foster care system .

“We see everything from child abuse, physical neglect, medical neglect, sexual abuse we get a variety of everything we serve children from birth to up until 21 years of age,” said Sarah Cantu.

Volunteers of this organization get a case assigned to them and they are responsible to keep in contact with their child. They make sure they are getting what they need whether that is checking up on school or making sure they see their biological parents. These advocates testify in court being a voice for these children and present court reports to the judge. Cantu says registered foster parents are limited.

“They get placed in a foster home and a little bit about foster homes here in Laredo they are very limited,” said Cantu.

Last fiscal year, there were four hundred fifty-seven kids in the foster care system. due to the lack of resources here in town some of them must be sent out of the city and some even out of the state.

Cantu says their mission is for these children to have a permanent home --whether that is with their biological family or getting adopted. Cantu says they serve 73 children and have 25 casa advocates. she says there is a huge demand for advocates.

“Lend a hand be part of that village you know. Our children in Webb County need you if you cannot become a C.A.S.A then support our cause in a different manner,” said Cantu.

For more information you can visit https://vozdeninos.org/

