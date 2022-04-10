Sunday Red Flag Warning

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Most of the South Texas region is under a Red Flag Warning including the counties of Webb, La Salle, McMullen, and Duval. The warning remains in effect until 7:00 p.m., Sunday.

A Red Flag Warning means there are critical fire weather conditions. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

The National Weather Service shares the following tips on what to do when there’s a Red Flag Warning in place, they include:

Not throwing cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire.

Extinguishing all outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Make sure to dunk charcoal in water until it feels cold. Don’t throw live charcoal on the ground or leave it.

Never leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire, and quickly spread.

On Friday, the Texas A&M Forest Service announced the potential for increased wildfire activity over the weekend in portions of the state including South Texas, Western/Eastern Hill County, and the Southern/High Plains region.

