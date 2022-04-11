30-day burn ban issued in Webb County

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After weeks of grass fires, Webb County commissioners issued a burn ban for the unincorporated areas within the county on Monday.

The burn ban order will stay in effect for a maximum of 30 days.

However, there are some outdoor activities that will be allowed.

“Cookouts, family gatherings and all of that is permissible. You are cooking in a barbecue pit, it’s safe, that’s fine. We are just trying to avoid when people, even in their private ranches, in their property that get all their rubbish together like trees, grass and light up these fires. The wind kicks up and next you know the ranch is on fire” Webb County Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Landin said

Commissioners say they are keeping an eye on the conditions to see if the ban will go past the 30 days.

“If need be, if the 30 days come up and nothing has improved, we will continue to extend this burn ban. We are hoping things will improve here shortly " Webb County Commissioner Precinct 3, John Galo said.

Anyone who violates the order could be fined up to $500.

