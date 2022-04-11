Abbott says Texas will bus migrants to DC after Biden lifts Title 42

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two days after Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced more border security measures in light of the Biden administration ending Title 42 in May; many local, state and national representatives are sharing their thoughts on the governors initiative.

While many in Laredo believe his plan might impact the state’s economy, others are in favor of it.

On Wednesday, Abbott declared that the state would “Bus” undocumented immigrants who are awaiting deportation trials to Washington, D.C.

This comes after the announcement of the Biden administration ending Title 42 in May.

Abbot says local and state leaders are fed up with the federal government for releasing migrants into their communities.

Aside from busing out migrants, Governor Abbott instructed DPS to enhance vehicular inspections.

Laredo DPS Spokesperson Erick Estrada says the department began their inspections on Friday.

He says their starting point would be the Colombia Solidarity Bridge.

Estrada says, “This is done because the cities that are really that are being affected by human trafficking and smuggling and all this crime that is current on Operation Lone Star. They are really just tired of it.”

Estrada says Border Patrol agents are currently overwhelmed and the processing centers are to their maximum capacity.

However, not everyone agrees with the governor’s plan.

Local truck driver, Alberto Calderas Estrada says, “It affects the waste of time just to make the crossings, because we normally make two or three crossings a day.”

Calderas Estrada crosses almost every day through the Colombia bridge.

He says normally it takes up to an hour or two to be fully inspected at the checkpoint.

Alberto says this additional inspection will impact his cross times and agrees this new inspection could have an economic impact.

U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar says the governor’s decision will take up time and money.

Cuellar says DPS will be limited into what they can actually do at these inspection sites.

Cuellar says, “They are limited, they can’t force immigration laws. They’re supposed to be providing support services so let’s see what the governor has in mind.”

Cuellar adds that Title 42 should be extended and possibly reviewed.

He asks the governor and D.C officials to reach an agreement that won’t impact border or the state’s economy.

It is reported the Texas National Guard is conducting drills in preparation for a significant spike in migrants entering the country illegally next month.

