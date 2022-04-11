Advertisement

Charges dropped against Texas woman over self-induced abortion

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Texas district attorney says he will ask a judge to dismiss a murder charge against a woman over a self-induced abortion.

Lizelle Herrera was arrested Thursday in Rio Grande City after a Starr County grand jury indicted her on March 30 for murder for causing the death of a fetus or embryo through a self-induced abortion.

District attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez said Sunday that his office will seek to dismiss the charge today.

In a statement, he said that after reviewing applicable state law, it was clear that the 26-year-old woman “Cannot and should not be prosecuted for the allegation against her.”

