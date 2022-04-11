City to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for Divine Mercy Park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Some new amenities are coming to a north Laredo Park.

The City of Laredo and Councilmember District Six Dr. Marte Martinez will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for Divine Mercy Park.

Elected and city officials will celebrate the completion of the park’s bathrooms, basketball, and volleyball courts as well as soccer field, dog station and picnic table.

Councilmembers approved a donation of roughly $320,600 dollars from Robert P Gutierrez for the park improvements.

The ceremony will take place on Monday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.