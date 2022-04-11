Advertisement

City to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for Divine Mercy Park

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Some new amenities are coming to a north Laredo Park.

The City of Laredo and Councilmember District Six Dr. Marte Martinez will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for Divine Mercy Park.

Elected and city officials will celebrate the completion of the park’s bathrooms, basketball, and volleyball courts as well as soccer field, dog station and picnic table.

Councilmembers approved a donation of roughly $320,600 dollars from Robert P Gutierrez for the park improvements.

The ceremony will take place on Monday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo
UISD to discuss possible boundary changes
Vehicle belonging to missing Laredo family potentially found
Vehicle belonging to missing Laredo family potentially found
File photo: Boys & Girls Club Laredo
Laredo Boys and Girls Club Executive Director announces retirement
An elementary school principal in Alabama has been accused of "excessive paddling" of a student...
Alabama elementary school principal accused of ‘excessive paddling’ of student
Krispy Kreme to sell doughnuts as much as gas
Krispy Kreme to sell a dozen doughnuts for average US gas price

Latest News

CEO from Laredo to receive key to the city
City to celebrate life of Korean War Veteran
City to celebrate life of Korean War Veteran
Health Department wants you to be prepared for new Covid strain
Governor Abbott to meet with Nuevo Leon Governor
Windy Wednesday morning
Windy Wednesday morning