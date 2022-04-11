Laredo’s National Community Development Week

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is set to highlight several development projects for the week of April 11-April 15.

On Monday morning, the city proclaimed the week to be National Community Development Week, a campaign meant to showcase the impact of the community development project. During a special ceremony at city council chambers, city officials addressed the support of the Community Development Block Grant program. The city’s community development director, Tina Martinez, says this type of funding helps the community in many ways. ”Community Development has different arrays. As long as we’re helping our low-moderate income level households, families, we can do some of these parking improvements, sidewalk projects, affordable housing project, and of course, some code enforcement activities,” Martinez says.

The city has a couple of projects they will be unveiling for the rest of the week, including a home reconstruction ceremony and a splash pad project.

