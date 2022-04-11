Driver allegedly crashes into pole on Guadalupe

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A driver allegedly causes damage to a utility pole overnight.

An accident happened at the 2300 block of Guadalupe at around 3 a.m.

Witnesses say a single vehicle allegedly crashed into the pole and was stalled at the scene.

No word of any injuries at the moment, but police were there assessing some of the damages.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.