Driver allegedly crashes into pole on Guadalupe

Accident on Guadalupe
Accident on Guadalupe(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A driver allegedly causes damage to a utility pole overnight.

An accident happened at the 2300 block of Guadalupe at around 3 a.m.

Witnesses say a single vehicle allegedly crashed into the pole and was stalled at the scene.

No word of any injuries at the moment, but police were there assessing some of the damages.

