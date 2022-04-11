The heat is on!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the second week of April and we are already starting to see those summer temperatures pop up in our area but some changes are coming.

On Monday we’ll start out rather windy and breezy from that red flag advisory that we saw over the weekend.

This will linger into Monday morning and we’ll start out in the low 70s and see a high of about 96 degrees.

As we head into the second day of the week, we’ll hit those triple digits earlier than expected.

On Tuesday expect a high of 102 and lows in the 70s.

These triple digit temperatures will continue to linger on into Wednesday with a high of 100.

Now we will drop in to the 60s on Wednesday giving us a high of about 96 on Thursday.

The low 90s will continue to linger for just another day on Friday.

This weekend expect a high of 100 degrees for both days. Fortunately, we could see one last cold front of the season before we put the jackets away for good.

