Advertisement

The heat is on!

Hot and humid weather
Hot and humid weather(KGNS)
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the second week of April and we are already starting to see those summer temperatures pop up in our area but some changes are coming.

On Monday we’ll start out rather windy and breezy from that red flag advisory that we saw over the weekend.

This will linger into Monday morning and we’ll start out in the low 70s and see a high of about 96 degrees.

As we head into the second day of the week, we’ll hit those triple digits earlier than expected.

On Tuesday expect a high of 102 and lows in the 70s.

These triple digit temperatures will continue to linger on into Wednesday with a high of 100.

Now we will drop in to the 60s on Wednesday giving us a high of about 96 on Thursday.

The low 90s will continue to linger for just another day on Friday.

This weekend expect a high of 100 degrees for both days. Fortunately, we could see one last cold front of the season before we put the jackets away for good.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Red flag warning
Sunday Red Flag Warning
Hearing for the man accused of killing Gracy Espinoza
Victim reportedly went into a store, and allegedly approached by suspect.
Young woman arrested for an alleged car theft
Victim claimed watch worth $15K, suspect allegedly sold it for $3K.
Man arrested, accused of selling ex-girlfriend’s jewelry
New bill could legalize marijuana
House of Representatives passes bill to decriminalize marijuana

Latest News

Sunday 7 Day Forecast
A Hot Start to the Week.
Fresh Friday forecast
Fresh Friday forecast
Fresh Friday morning
Flashback to the 80s on Friday
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Big Temperature Spread Between Day and Night.