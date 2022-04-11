Advertisement

Humid Night, Desert Heat Late Tuesday

By Richard Berler
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Very warm, humid gulf air will keep temperatures above 70F all night long. It will become breezy this evening. An upper level disturbance may produce just enough rising air in a layer of moist air 10,000 above the ground for an isolated shower or thundershower around dawn or early Tuesday morning. A slight chance. Desert air will begin to mix in from the west, and may raise our temperature to 100F late in the afternoon. The southern edge of a cool airmass tracking east from the western U.S. will bring dry air with temperatures in the 90′s Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo: Boys & Girls Club Laredo
Laredo Boys and Girls Club Executive Director announces retirement
Hearing for the man accused of killing Gracy Espinoza
Victim reportedly went into a store, and allegedly approached by suspect.
Young woman arrested for an alleged car theft
Red flag warning
Sunday Red Flag Warning
30-year-old Jeanette Martinez
Woman accused of injury to a child wanted

Latest News

Monday morning forecast
Monday morning forecast
Hot and humid weather
The heat is on!
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
A Hot Start to the Week.
Fresh Friday forecast
Fresh Friday forecast