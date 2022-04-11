Humid Night, Desert Heat Late Tuesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Very warm, humid gulf air will keep temperatures above 70F all night long. It will become breezy this evening. An upper level disturbance may produce just enough rising air in a layer of moist air 10,000 above the ground for an isolated shower or thundershower around dawn or early Tuesday morning. A slight chance. Desert air will begin to mix in from the west, and may raise our temperature to 100F late in the afternoon. The southern edge of a cool airmass tracking east from the western U.S. will bring dry air with temperatures in the 90′s Wednesday.

