Several Laredo track stars shine during district meet

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several track stars pounded the pavement over their weekend in their attempt to be crowned number one.

In the team results the girls from Alexander were able to go back-to-back this year as they came on top of District 30 winning the track meet with 203 points overall.

In second place were the Lady Longhorns from United with 116 and following them in third were the Lady Mustangs from Nixon.

On the boy’s side, Del Rio took home the gold with 151 points overall and only 16 points behind were the Bulldogs. In third place came the Nixon Mustangs individually Kailey Salazar from United South repeated what she did in the city meet by winning the girls 800 meters.

Marcela Rodriguez from Nixon took home the gold in the girls 100-meter hurdles. For the boys, Wence Lopez from United South came out on top in the hurdles as well and the Alexander boys one by one relay took the dub for a third year in a row.

