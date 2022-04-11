Three cheers for 31 years: Laredo Chinese restaurant closes its doors

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After 31 years of being in business, Emperor Garden has officially closed its doors.

The iconic Asian cuisine restaurant first opened up back in 1991.

The owner Michael Wong says he decided to open this restaurant when he took a trip to Laredo and noticed that there weren’t any Chinese restaurants.

He says he saw the need to bring diversity and good eats to the table.

On April first, Mr. Wong broke the news about the closure on his social media page.

Although people were skeptical about it at first, Mr. Wong says it is time hang up the apron and close up shop.

Mr. Wong says, “It’s time to retire. I want to join my parents and my kids. I have been recently here in Laredo you know I have a house in Houston, so I will be back and forth and go finishing.”

Wong says he is grateful for the community and everything they have given him and his family.

Emperor Garden closed its doors this past Sunday, April 10.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.