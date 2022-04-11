UISD Aquatic Center to offer summer swimming programs

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the summer season brings warmer temperatures and a local school district is looking to provide activities to not only its students but the community as a whole.

UISD’s new state of the art aquatics center has been monumental in providing students a feel of what it’s like to swim at the professional level.

The natatorium feels like you are walking into a real-life swim tournament at the professional level.

This summer, UISD and the natatorium want to give back to the community by offering several swim programs to students and community members.

From the basic swimming lessons to aerobics and other aqua-related activities, the UISD natatorium will have plenty of summer programs to choose from.

For more information on the programs you can call 956-473-6172.

