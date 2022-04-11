Woman accused of injury to a child wanted

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a woman accused of injury to a child and or elderly person.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 30-year-old Jeanette Martinez.

She is roughly five feet, one inch, weighs 135 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Her last known address is the 2700 block of Norton Street.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 956-415-2878.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

