Advertisement

Woman accused of injury to a child wanted

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a woman accused of injury to a child and or elderly person.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 30-year-old Jeanette Martinez.

She is roughly five feet, one inch, weighs 135 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Her last known address is the 2700 block of Norton Street.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 956-415-2878.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo
UISD to discuss possible boundary changes
Vehicle belonging to missing Laredo family potentially found
Vehicle belonging to missing Laredo family potentially found
File photo: Boys & Girls Club Laredo
Laredo Boys and Girls Club Executive Director announces retirement
An elementary school principal in Alabama has been accused of "excessive paddling" of a student...
Alabama elementary school principal accused of ‘excessive paddling’ of student
Krispy Kreme to sell doughnuts as much as gas
Krispy Kreme to sell a dozen doughnuts for average US gas price

Latest News

CEO from Laredo to receive key to the city
City to celebrate life of Korean War Veteran
City to celebrate life of Korean War Veteran
Health Department wants you to be prepared for new Covid strain
Governor Abbott to meet with Nuevo Leon Governor
Windy Wednesday morning
Windy Wednesday morning