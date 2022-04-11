Advertisement

Woman assaults Sonic carhop because her order took too long, police say

Stacy Minihan was arrested Saturday night after assaulting a Sonic employee and another...
Stacy Minihan was arrested Saturday night after assaulting a Sonic employee and another customer, Tulsa police said.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police in Oklahoma arrested a woman who they said assaulted a Sonic employee and another customer because her food order took too long.

Tulsa police said Stacy Minihan was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and for trafficking meth.

According to police, officers were called to a Sonic on Saturday night for reports of an assault with a weapon. Investigators found that when the carhop delivered Minihan’s food, she became very upset because the order took too long.

When the employee tried to explain that the restaurant was short-staffed, Minihan got out of her car, slapped the food out of the carhop’s hands and punched the carhop in the chest, witnesses told police.

Police said that when another witness followed Minihan to get her license plate number, Minihan pulled over, got out of her car and shot the witness in the face with a pepper ball gun. The victim was also hit several times and was bleeding from their head.

Officers said Minihan then drove to a nearby gas station where she was stopped by police and arrested. Police seized the pepper ball gun, nearly 30 grams of meth and other drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
UISD to discuss possible boundary changes
Vehicle belonging to missing Laredo family potentially found
Vehicle belonging to missing Laredo family potentially found
File photo: Boys & Girls Club Laredo
Laredo Boys and Girls Club Executive Director announces retirement
An elementary school principal in Alabama has been accused of "excessive paddling" of a student...
Alabama elementary school principal accused of ‘excessive paddling’ of student
Krispy Kreme to sell doughnuts as much as gas
Krispy Kreme to sell a dozen doughnuts for average US gas price

Latest News

A Ukrainian military official says as many as 22,000 people may have died in Mariupol.
Polish, Baltic presidents visit Ukraine in show of support
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
Police hunt gunman who wounded 10 in Brooklyn subway attack
Police spokesperson Michael Vega tells news outlets officers looked inside the apartment and...
2 children found dead in Miami after 911 hang-up calls
A home in Salado, Texas was heavily damaged by Tuesday's powerful storm.
Severe weather, tornado in Texas injures 23
FILE - Alicia Keys performs at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles on May 20, 2021. Keys'...
Songs by Wu-Tang, Alicia Keys added to Recording Registry