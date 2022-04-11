Advertisement

Your personality can either protect or age your brain, study says

Study finds anxious, introverted and disorganized people are more likely to develop cognitive...
Study finds anxious, introverted and disorganized people are more likely to develop cognitive decline.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Worry less now and your brain will stay healthy longer.

A new study shows people who worry more, lack self-discipline and are introverted are more likely to develop cognitive decline earlier in life.

It also applies to a higher likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

The study examined the personality traits of nearly 2,000 people.

It found being socially engaged with others could buy you an extra year of living without dementia.

If you keep anxiety at bay and stay organized and goal-oriented, it can get you two years of healthy cognitive function.

The study was published Monday in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Boys & Girls Club Laredo
Laredo Boys and Girls Club Executive Director announces retirement
Hearing for the man accused of killing Gracy Espinoza
Victim reportedly went into a store, and allegedly approached by suspect.
Young woman arrested for an alleged car theft
Red flag warning
Sunday Red Flag Warning
30-year-old Jeanette Martinez
Woman accused of injury to a child wanted

Latest News

Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears confuses some with Instagram pregnancy news
A sign for video surveillance in Pelham Mill Park.
South Carolina park ‘consistently’ being used for illegal sexual activity, police say
Truckers feel impact of ‘enhanced’ inspections
International trade community feels impact of DPS ‘enhanced’ inspections
This March 6, 2014 file photo shows the idled Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, the nation's only...
Discovery of radioactive liquid pauses work at US nuke dump
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Humid Night, Desert Heat Late Tuesday