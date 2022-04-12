Border delays at Colombia International Bridge are still ongoing

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Truck drivers continue to wait hours and hours to cross into the U.S. It’s been almost a week since the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has been doing additional inspections at the Laredo–Colombia Solidarity International Bridge, which is located between the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon and the city of Laredo.

On Monday, April 11, Mayor Pete Saenz met with Nuevo Leon’s governor, Samuel Garcia, about the issue. Saenz says they spoke about the delays caused by DPS’ “enhanced inspections.” He says Governor Garcia assured Governor Greg Abbott that the Laredo–Colombia Solidarity International Bridge is guarded by the Mexican military. Garcia says the Mexican military is already at the bridge doing their 24-7 surveillance.

The additional inspection was a move aimed to stop migrants from crossing into the U.S. This is part of Governor Abbott’s response to the Biden administration ending Title 42. That decision caught Mayor Saenz by surprise, who says he hoped the policy would stay in place. “I suspect that it’s coming back for a vote, hopefully to invite more democrats to vote for Title 42 to remain. They’ll probably add some more language to that bill to make it possible,” says Saenz.

In the Pharr–Reynosa International Bridge, the traffic has been halted temporarily due to a protest on the Mexican side of the border. The waiting times at the Laredo–Colombia Solidarity International Bridge is estimated to be between three to ten hours.

No word on whether Governor Abbott will remove the additional inspections that are causing import delays.

