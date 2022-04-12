CBP anticipates a large amount of traffic this Easter

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Holy Week underway, officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection are getting ready for the large amounts of traffic they are expecting to see

It’s considered one of the busiest travel periods of the year, especially now with more people trying to return to a sense of normalcy.

To help alleviate traffic, the South texas ports of entry will be using different methods such as encouraging electronic tourist permits, expanding processing hours when they can and setting up permit processing sites away from the bridges.

One such location will be on the second floor at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo Downtown.

They opened up on Friday and will operate until Saturday, April 23.

They will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and then from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Sundays.

