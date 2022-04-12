CBP prepares for Holy Week traffic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Traffic is about to get more congested at our borders as we get closer to the Easter holiday on Sunday, April 17.

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have already seen large amounts of traffic and they’re expecting more. Holy Week is considered one of the busiest travel periods of the year, especially now with more people trying to return to a sense of normalcy after COVID-19.

CBP says people can bring Easter eggs, or “cascarones,” as long as there’s no egg residue in them. There’s also a limit of 12 Easter eggs per person. Rick Pauza, with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Public Affairs says, “the reason why we have these restrictions is because of Newcastle disease and the highly pathogenic avian influenza. These are diseases that affect the avian population. So, if there’s any kind of eggs or raw poultry or anything that is introduced into the United States, it runs the risk of bringing that disease into the country.”

The south Texas ports of entry will be using different methods to make crossings easier, such as encouraging electronic tourist permits, expanding processing hours when they can, and setting up permit processing sites away from the bridges. One such location will be on the second floor at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo, located downtown. They opened up on Friday, April 8, and will be operating up until Saturday, April 23. They’ll be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 7p.m. on Sundays.

Tourist permit processing (KGNS)

