Constable Pct. 1 Chief Deputy receives stipend for temporary role

By Alex Cano
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Although the Webb County Constable seat for Precinct 1 remains vacant, the department is currently supervised by their chief deputy.

On Monday, April 11, commissioners voted to give Chief Deputy Claudia Cantu a stipend for her temporary role. Because of her added responsibilities, she will get a biweekly $1,000 stipend. That’s a $10,000 dollar for the rest of the months she will be in charge of the department.

Cantu was voted into the temporary position after Rudy Rodriguez resigned from it last month. She says it has not been difficult adjusting to her new role. “We’ve kept up with the community. We keep doing what we do best, showing professionalism in the department and with the people that we have to serve. So, everything has been kept, up to now, the way the departments’ standard are, thanks to the back up that I have, which are my supervisors that helped a lot, to help run the department smoothly.”

Candidates wanting to sign up to run for the position must submit their information to get on the ballot at their respective political party. Commissioners will meet at some point to fill the position.

