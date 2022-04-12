Advertisement

Dry Air Behind a Front Prompts Red Flag Warning

By Richard Berler
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front will arrive mid morning Wednesday, followed by dry winds, and still, very warm air. The combination of very low humidity, very dry brush (we have had only 28% of average rainfall since mid late September), and breezy conditions brings hazardous fire conditions Wednesday. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from noon to 7 pm. The dry air will allow for cooler nighttime temperatures that will reach the 60′s by the end of Wednesday night.

