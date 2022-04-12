Advertisement

Fiery crash on highway caught on camera

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. - Cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation captured the moment a vehicle slammed into a box truck in Spring Lake Park Monday afternoon.

Video shows a passenger car that lost control on the ramp and crashed into a box truck which then veered off to the side of the road and burst into flames.

Police say none of the individuals involved in the crash suffered life-threatening injuries.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of the passenger vehicle “Showed suspected signs of impairment” and that person was processed for driving while impaired.

