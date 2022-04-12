Fiery crash on highway caught on camera

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. - Cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation captured the moment a vehicle slammed into a box truck in Spring Lake Park Monday afternoon.

Video shows a passenger car that lost control on the ramp and crashed into a box truck which then veered off to the side of the road and burst into flames.

Police say none of the individuals involved in the crash suffered life-threatening injuries.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of the passenger vehicle “Showed suspected signs of impairment” and that person was processed for driving while impaired.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.