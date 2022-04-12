International trade community feels impact of DPS ‘enhanced’ inspections

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Monday, business owners spoke to KGNS and say the vehicle inspections have created up to 7 to 8 hour wait times.

On April 6th, Governor Greg Abbott announced additional border security measures in response to the Biden administration ending Title 42.

In Laredo, DPS troopers are seen doing the inspections at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge known as bridge 3.

The Laredo trade community says this will affect the supply chain.

“It’s caused the trade to slow down, at these bridges the trade has stopped pretty much. Customs have offered other bridges, but they are not doing the inspections at every bridge. So, there are options for people to cross but that means more congestion at the places they were crossing before. We need to the trade to flow smoothly and it’s not flowing smoothly when you stop every truck to inspect them " Robert Morris, Laredo Licensed U.S. Customs Brokers Association President said.

According to DPS, since April 6th, they’ve done safety inspections at seven key ports of entries along the Texas/Mexico border - Brownsville, Los Indios, Pharr, Laredo, Eagle Pass, Del Rio and El Paso.

As of Saturday, April 9th, DPS has inspected 2390 commercial vehicles and 552 of these commercial vehicles were placed out of service for serious safety violations to include defective brakes, defective tires, and defective lighting.

Also 73 commercial vehicle drivers were placed out of service.

The total number of violations detected so far is 8,244.

Business owners in the community want Governor Abbott to reconsider the additional inspections.

“We will keep on calling on the governor’s team to come down and sit with us to find a different solution. We understand the immigration process. This has nothing to do with immigration. We need to find a different solution to attack our illegal immigration crisis that we currently in the border communities but putting this inspection and creating this disruption in the supply chain is not the answer” Ermilo Richer, Association of Logistics & Forwarding Agents, Inc. said.

