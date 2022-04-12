Advertisement

Krispy Kreme to sell a dozen doughnuts for average US gas price

By CNN
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - For the next four weeks, Krispy Kreme will sell a dozen of its glazed doughnuts for the same price as a gallon of gas.

It’s only on Wednesdays and Krispy Kreme will use the national average gas price on the previous Monday to determine the price.

That means this Wednesday, a dozen glazed doughnuts should cost four dollars and 11 cents.

A pretty good deal, considering they usually set you back at least ten bucks.

The promotion ends May fourth.

