Laredo VA hosts free drive-thru food pantry for veterans

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A J-ROTC (Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) group helped distribute food in time for Easter to our hometown heroes.

There were many volunteers who helped at the Laredo VA Clinic. The organization says the food was provided by the South Texas Food Bank. The agency says food insecurity is prevalent among veterans, especially those who have moved into transitional or supportive housing.

Crystal Cabido, a coordinator at the clinic, says the pandemic impacted several of our local veterans. “Our veterans are elderly and we had some veterans that were affected by COVID. Some lost their jobs. So, we give a little bit that we can, from organizations, to be able to provide this.”

Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness are encouraged to contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838.

